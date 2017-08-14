USD is showing more backbone - Westpac

USD is showing more backbone - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
The US dollar is showing more backbone, helped by stronger than expected data e.g. payrolls, small biz sentiment and record job openings in the JOLTS survey, explains Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac. Against that, Friday’s disappointing CPI inflation reading will ensure question marks over Fed policy will remain, he further adds.
Key Quotes
“Encouragingly, our surprise index warned that the bulk of the run of weaker data is in the rear view mirror, and the index is now at a neutral level. But it’s questionable whether fewer data disappointments will trigger a meaningful reversal in the dollar.”
“This week’s data calendar is busier and includes retail sales, housing starts, Philly, NAHB, Michigan and Empire surveys and FOMC minutes.”
“3 months ahead: Q4 offers a more forgiving environment for the USD than Q3. Washington is rushing into another debt ceiling and government shutdown showdown in Sep/Oct. But by Q4, these event risks will have been negotiated, seasonals are more supportive, and Trump reflation will enjoy a fresh burst of energy as Washington pivots towards tax cuts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.