Analysts at MUFG Bank, see the USD/INR pair rising to 74.500 during the current quarter and to reach 74.750 in the first quarter of next year. They explain that low rates and higher inflation in India, is keeping real yields in negative territory.
Key Quotes:
“Strong merger and acquisition flows, and investor optimism on record current account surplus data buoyed the Indian rupee at the beginning of October. But rupee gains eroded by month-end as market volatility increased ahead of the 3rd November US presidential elections, and the RBI’s new forward guidance signalled rates to be kept lower for longer. In October, total COVID-19 cases were lower than the preceding month for the first time since the start of the pandemic. However, we see risks of India taking a much longer time period to get back to pre-pandemic levels in nominal GDP terms versus most Asia ex-Japan economies. This would warrant a longer period of policy accommodation by the RBI.”
“Elevated levels of inflation largely on supply constraints in Q4 would push out the timing of the next rate cut to Q1 2021 instead. In the interim, the RBI is likely to ramp up operation twists and open market operations to keep a lid on bond yields due to a flush in supply.”
“The year-ahead prognosis for the rupee remains tilted towards the downside, though losses would be dampened by a weaker dollar profile, and a well-contained trade deficit on benign oil prices and slow recovery in consumer demand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1650 amid election uncertainty, upbeat data
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.1650 after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 59.3 points. The safe-haven dollar pared some of its gains amid a bounce in markets, but the euro is struggling amid covid-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900
The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.