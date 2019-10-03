USD/INR: Unusual Indian Rupee strength in September, a transitory blip – ING

The Research Team at ING forecast the USD/INR pair will trade at 72.50 in 1M, 73.50 in 3M and at 73.80 in 6M.
“After all the volatility caused by global and domestic factors, September turned out to be a better month for the INR as bigbang fiscal stimulus including $20 billion of corporate tax cuts buoyed portfolio inflows into local equities.”
“However, two single-day spikes in the USD/INR rate – first, 1.4% following the release of 2Q19 GDP report showing a six-year low 5% growth, and second, 0.9% after the attack on Saudi oil facility causing a steep surge in oil – reinforced INR’s vulnerability.”
“With the RBI on an easing binge, worries about a blow-out fiscal deficit hurting investor confidence, and the government’s plan of borrowing overseas getting shelved, sustained INR weakness ahead remains the safest bet for now.”
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.