USD/INR trims early losses, advances beyond 71.00

- Latest financial measures aim to boost consumption through credit.
- USD/INR neutral, risk skewed to the downside in the short-term.
The USD/INR pair is trading flat at around 71.40, recovering from an early slide to 71.23 during Asian trading hours and neutral weekly basis. Despite the persistent pressure on the American currency, the INR is unable to attract investors, amid mounting pressure on the local economy.
The Indian Central Bank has cut rates by 135bps throughout the year to no avail, as consumption remains depressed. Most analysts believe that the main reason beyond this is the fact that banks failed to pass lower rates to customers.
However, the Finance Minister has announced this week a series of measures aimed to correct the situation. Firstly, the limit that government ministries and departments can spend from the total financial budget has been reduced from 33% to 25%. It also includes a cap of 10% (15% previously) of the budget that can be disbursed during January to March quarter, the final quarter of the fiscal year. Additionally, the SBI, the country’s largest lender, eased loan rates mortgage borrowers and small businesses.
The cross has been range-bound since late September, holding above 70.61 and capped by 72.43. Such range has been shrinking ahead of the year-end, leaving a neutral stance in the daily chart. In the shorter-term, USD/INR is at risk of falling with the immediate support being the daily low, followed by 71.06, Dec 19 low. Resistances are located at 71.55 and 71.76, this last the high set last week.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.2975
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0215
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|71.319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1233
|Daily SMA50
|71.2527
|Daily SMA100
|71.3019
|Daily SMA200
|70.3676
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.5675
|Previous Daily Low
|71.2565
|Previous Weekly High
|71.5725
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.04
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.1945
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.8835
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.5055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.692
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.8165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
