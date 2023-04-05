Economists at Credit Suisse preview the upcoming monetary policy decision in India. Whether the RBI hikes should have a limited impact on their USD/INR forecast of 81.00-83.00 in Q2.
RBI will continue intervening at the 81.00-83.00 levels to limit volatility
“We think more balanced trade flows and a less hawkish Fed outlook will result in less Rupee depreciation pressure. However, we still think RBI intervention is the main driver for the USD/INR exchange rate.
“The RBI has intervened at 81.00 and 83.00 since October 2022. The decision to hike or hold on 6 April is unlikely to shift these RBI intervention levels. As such, we continue to expect USD/INR to trade in a 81.00-83.00 range in Q2.”
See – RBI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, hiking 25 bps, will be the final?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak US data
EUR/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. The data published by ADP showed that employment in private sector rose by 145K in March, compared to the market expectation of 200K, and caused the USD to come under pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2500 as USD loses strength
After having dropped toward 1.2450 earlier in the day, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose toward 1.2500. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the disappointing ADP employment report helps the pair push higher. Eyes on US ISM Services PMI data.
Gold renews one-year high near $2,030
Gold price has extended its rally and touched its highest level in a year near $2,030 on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% on the day at around 3.3% following the weak employment data, providing a boost to XAU/USD ahead of ISM Services PMI report.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
PSNY needs to break above $4 to continue rally
Polestar (PSNY) has a chance of digging itself out of its current predicament based on the current chart setup. Both MACD indicator and the RSI are siding with bulls at the moment.