USD/INR to move towards 73 as RBI tolerates some rupee appreciation – ANZ

Economists at ANZ Bank expect modest appreciation pressure to continue guiding the rupee to 73.0 versus the USD by the end of March 2021. RBI’s strong FX intervention is the only major hindrance to material INR appreciation.
Key quotes
“The Indian rupee has traded almost flat month-to-date, but gains have been more robust quarter-to-date (~2.6%). We believe that is largely due to a substantial improvement in the external position. The current account balance is expected to record a sharp surplus in Q2 2020, which is expected to extend into Q3. The BoP position should record a sizeable surplus this year. In addition, FDI flows are robust and portfolio flows have also turned more supportive recently. Overall portfolio flows remain positive, month to date, thanks to decent debt inflows.”
“Countervailing the improvement in the external position is the RBI’s consistent FX intervention that has resulted in FX reserves rising to USD545 B (ending 18 Sep) from under USD500 B in the end of May. Continuing with the same pace of accumulation will be difficult given the surplus liquidity in the financial system. Therefore, a slightly faster pace of appreciation is likely to be tolerated, in our view. We, therefore, expect USD/INR to move towards 73.0 by end FY21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1750 after the debate, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, pressured as the market mood has soured following the chaotic US presidential debate. Investors are awaiting the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls figures and final US GDP.
GBP/USD pressured amid risk-off mood, after UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 as the dollar strengthens after the presidential debate. UK GDP was upgraded to -19.8% in the final read for Q2 and markets are awaiting Brexit developments.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1885 region
Gold edged lower through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower of its daily trading range, around the $1885 region.
Forex Today: Dollar rises after an ugly presidential debate, US data, end-of-month flows eyed
The first presidential debate descended turned ugly and President Trump's refusal to say he would accept the election results is weighing on the market mood. ADP Non-Farm Payrolls, final US GDP stands out as September draws to an end.
WTI: Teasing a pennant breakdown, eyes $38 mark ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to extend Tuesday’s sell-off, as bears gear up for a test of the $38 level amid broad risk-aversion and a potential bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart.