USD/INR: To enter back on a structural depreciation trend after a positive first half of 2022 – MUFG

“Passive inflows into Indian government bonds due to the inclusion are estimated to be at least USD40bn, concentrated in 1H22. This will lend further support to the rupee. But when those inflows start to taper and IPO activity moderates, we expect the rupee to be back on a structural depreciation trend in 2H22 driven in part by the deterioration of India’s current account deeper into negative territory. This is in view of the widening of trade deficits as imports increase amid ongoing recovery in private consumption.”

“The Indian rupee’s 1.7% drop against the US dollar in 2021 was one of the least amongst Asia ex-Japan currencies. This is despite the US dollar heft and swing in the current account to an estimated deficit at 0.8% of GDP in 2021 from 2020’s surplus at 1.3% of GDP. The rupee’s resilience underscores the impact from substantial capital flows mainly driven by a record amount of funds raised via IPOs in 2021. This is a key factor that would continue to keep the rupee supported even in the midst of US dollar strength in Q1 as a few blockbuster IPOs are in the pipeline. This is in addition to the potential inclusion of Indian government bonds into a few global bond indices for the first time, with the announcement expected in Q1.”

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/INR pair at 74.00 by the end of the first quarter, at 73.50 by the third quarter and at 74.00 by the end of the year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.