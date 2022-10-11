The Indian rupee reach a record low of 81.950 against the USD in September on exceptional US dollar strength due to a hawkish Federal Reserve as well as a possibly smaller degree of intervention in the forex market by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), explained analysts at MUFG Bank. They expect USD/INR to continue moving to the upside with a forecast of 84.00 by the end of the year.
Key Quotes:
“The 13.5%y/y jump in India’s real GDP growth in CYQ2 was the strongest growth rate in a year, driven mainly by substantial increases in private consumption and gross fixed capital formation.”
“The double-digit growth rate in CY Q2 was also the consequence of low base effects and far lower than what we have initially projected. We have since revised our real GDP growth forecast lower to 6.7% from 7.6% prior for FY22/23, and 5.8% for FY23/24 versus 6.6% prior.”
“The confluence of a stronger USD, deteriorating trade and current account balances for India, risks of a return in net portfolio outflows in Q4, and smaller scope for FX intervention point to further INR weakness ahead which would bring it to a new record low against the USD in the coming months after hitting a record low of 82.00 on 28 September.”
“Based on the latest available data, India’s foreign reserves have fallen by USD88.0 bn to USD545.7 bn. The magnitude of the decline in foreign reserves is close to the RBI’s USD100 bn threshold. This limits the scope for an aggressive pace of intervention in the coming months.”
“Our end-2022 USD/INR forecast is now at 84.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9700 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having declined to the 0.9700 area in the early American session. Wall Street's main indexes rebounded from opening lows and US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum, rises above 1.1100
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The outcome of the Bank of England's gilt purchase operations caused gilt yields to push lower and helped the British pound find demand.
Gold rises above $1,670 as US yields push lower
Gold is trading at fresh session highs above $1,670 during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis, weighing on the dollar and helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Ethereum strengthens its deflationary status after the Merge, ETH price slides
ETH is on the way to reclaiming the ground it lost above $1,300. The token tags support at $1,270 after being rejected from highs at $1,384. A 4-hour to daily close above $1,300 is necessary to see ETH begin an up-trend. Also, this could circumvent the possibility of a drop to $1,142.
TSLA gets China sales boost
Tesla looks set to open lower on Tuesday as conflicting stories circulate regarding the stock. The sideshow continues to be whether CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) also continues to weigh on Tesla.