USD/INR technical analysis: Upside capped by 3-week old resistance-line

- USD/INR trails below an ascending trend-line stretched since August 05.
- 4H 50MA, 50% Fibonacci retracement becomes near-term key supports.
Despite taking the bids near 72.06 ahead of Monday’s European open, USD/INR still lags behind a three-week-old resistance-line.
With the repeated failures to cross the ascending trend-line since August 05, the quote is more likely to visit 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA) at 71.20.
Should prices keep trading southwards below 71.20, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upside since early July, at 70.30, followed by 70.00 round-figure gain sellers’ attention.
Alternatively, a successful break of the aforementioned trend-line at 72.40 opens the door for the pair’s run-up towards December 2018 high of 72.82 and then to 73.00 round-figure.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 73.2135
- R2 72.7685
- R1 72.2985
- PP 71.8535
-
- S1 71.3835
- S2 70.9385
- S3 70.4685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday's bullish outside day makes today's close pivotal, eyes German IFO data
EUR/USD created a bullish outside day on Friday – an early warning of a bullish reversal. A close above Friday's high of 1.1153 is needed to confirm the trend change. The bullish close may remain elusive if German IFO data prints below estimates amid escalating trade tensions.
GBP/USD holds above 21-day EMA as markets shrug-off no-deal Brexit fears amid trade war
With the risk aversion gaining major market attention, GBP/USD remains above near-term key support (previous resistance), while holding above 1.2250 ahead of Monday’s London open. Focus on Brexit/ trade headlines ahead of US data.
USD/JPY drops back below 105.50 amid US-Japan trade news
USD/JPY filled in the bearish opening gap and jumped to 105.78 highs amid upbeat comments from Chinese VIce-Premier Liu on trade before reversing sharply below the 105.50 level following reports on US-Japan trade progress.
Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears
Having surged to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold declines to the intra-day low of $1,538.50, before taking rounds to $1541.60, by the press time of early Monday. China shows readiness to have a calm discussion with the US.
Asian stocks follow the DJIA's lead, bears look to DJIA Fibo lows
The Nikkei and Asian stocks in general have been in a sea of red following the poor end to the week last week on Wall Street following an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war late last week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses in the region as it plunged 3.22% in early trade.