USD/INR technical analysis: Under pressure below 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR trades near one-week low amid failure to rise beyond key technical indicators.
  • 70.40/36 gains sellers’ attention for now.

With its failure to cross near-term key resistance-confluence, USD/INR remains under pressure while taking rounds to 70.90 ahead of the European open on Tuesday.

As a result, sellers are targeting 70.40/36 area that comprises of lows marked during August 08 and September 30.

However, pair’s further declines might not refrain from visiting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September upside, at 69.93.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 70.95/71.00 region including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) could challenge 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 71.60 prior to aiming the monthly top surrounding 71.80.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.9345
Today Daily Change 0.0845
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 70.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.057
Daily SMA50 71.3512
Daily SMA100 70.3308
Daily SMA200 70.2092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.376
Previous Daily Low 70.746
Previous Weekly High 71.79
Previous Weekly Low 70.7425
Previous Monthly High 72.6325
Previous Monthly Low 70.3685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.1353
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.6053
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3607
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.9753
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.2353
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.6207
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.8653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

