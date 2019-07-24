USD/INR technical analysis: U-turn from 100-DMA highlights 68.76/75 support confluence

- The pullback from 100-DMA, decline below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement portrays USD/INR weakness.
- 21-DMA and 9-day old support-line restrict immediate downside.
Not only failure to cross 100-day moving average (DMA) but decline below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February – July decline also portrays USD/INR weakness as it trades near 69.01 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
21-DMA and an ascending trend-line since July 11, around 68.76/75 seems the key support confluence flashing on the bears’ radar for now.
Should prices dip beneath 68.75, 68.35 and 68.25 can offer intermediate halts to the quote’s slump to 68.00 round-figure.
In a case where the quote clear 100-DMA level of 69.35, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels, around 69.65 and 70.10 respectively, could offer intermediate halts to the rally targeting 200-DMA level of 70.33.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.0192
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0901
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|69.1093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.7539
|Daily SMA50
|69.2651
|Daily SMA100
|69.3552
|Daily SMA200
|70.3498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.1985
|Previous Daily Low
|68.9005
|Previous Weekly High
|69.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.3975
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.0847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.0143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.9404
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.7714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.6424
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.2384
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.3674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.5364
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
