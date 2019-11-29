USD/INR Technical Analysis: Trapped in a bearish channel, focus on India's GDP

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR is stuck in a bearish channel since Nov. 15. 
  • India's GDP is forecasted to have dropped to 4.7% in the September quarter. 

USD/INR on Thursday jumped 0.35% to 71.2490, snapping the three-day losing streak.

The pair, however, is still trapped in a bearish channel, as seen in the 4-hour chart below.

A breakout, if confirmed, would imply an end of the pullback from the recent high of 72.24 and a resumption of the rally from the Nov. 4 low of 70.5490. That could pave the way for a retest of resistance at 71.865 and possibly 72.24.

On the downside, 71.24 is key support, which if breached, could yield a drop to the ascending 100-day average, currently at 70.9359.

Markets may offer the Indian Rupee on fears of a deeper economic slowdown. India's September quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecasted to drop to 4.7% from the preceding quarter's growth rate of 5%. The data is scheduled for release at 12:00 GMT.

Daily chart

Trend: Breakout likely

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.5375
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 71.544
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4898
Daily SMA50 71.1981
Daily SMA100 70.9311
Daily SMA200 70.2286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.7725
Previous Daily Low 71.229
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4366
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2578
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9717
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7143
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8013
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.0587
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3448

 

 

