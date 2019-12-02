USD/INR Technical Analysis: Trades with modest losses, holds steady above mid-71.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/INR bulls failed to capitalize on the early uptick to over one-week tops.
  • The 72.00 confluence barrier might continue to cap the immediate upside.

The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and is currently trading with modest losses, around the 71.70-65 region.

The intraday uptick remained capped in the wake of upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and fizzled out rather quickly ahead of the 72.00 round-figure mark.

The mentioned handle marks a confluence hurdle, comprising of the top end of a descending trend-channel and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 70.50-72.37 positive move.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the said confluence barrier before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move in the near-term.

On the flip side, the 100-hour SMA, around mid-71.00s, might continue to act as immediate support, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 71.25-20 region.

The latter represents 61.8% Fibo. level and is closely followed by the trend-channel support, around the 71.15-10 region, which if broken should pave the way for a further slide.

The pair then could extend the downfall further below the 71.00 round figure mark towards challenging early-November swing lows, around mid-70.00s.

USD/INR 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.677
Today Daily Change -0.0720
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 71.749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5506
Daily SMA50 71.2089
Daily SMA100 70.9629
Daily SMA200 70.2324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.8815
Previous Daily Low 71.46
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.621
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5122
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.2753
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.0907
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9337
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1183
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3552

 

 

