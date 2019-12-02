USD/INR Technical Analysis: Trades with modest losses, holds steady above mid-71.00s

- USD/INR bulls failed to capitalize on the early uptick to over one-week tops.
- The 72.00 confluence barrier might continue to cap the immediate upside.
The USD/INR cross failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and is currently trading with modest losses, around the 71.70-65 region.
The intraday uptick remained capped in the wake of upbeat Chinese manufacturing data and fizzled out rather quickly ahead of the 72.00 round-figure mark.
The mentioned handle marks a confluence hurdle, comprising of the top end of a descending trend-channel and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 70.50-72.37 positive move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the said confluence barrier before traders start positioning for any further appreciating move in the near-term.
On the flip side, the 100-hour SMA, around mid-71.00s, might continue to act as immediate support, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 71.25-20 region.
The latter represents 61.8% Fibo. level and is closely followed by the trend-channel support, around the 71.15-10 region, which if broken should pave the way for a further slide.
The pair then could extend the downfall further below the 71.00 round figure mark towards challenging early-November swing lows, around mid-70.00s.
USD/INR 1-hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.677
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0720
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|71.749
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.5506
|Daily SMA50
|71.2089
|Daily SMA100
|70.9629
|Daily SMA200
|70.2324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.8815
|Previous Daily Low
|71.46
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.2753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.9337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.1183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
