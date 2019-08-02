USD/INR technical analysis: Struggles around 100-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. confluence

- Repeated retracements from the breakout portray USD/INR weakness.
- 3-week old support-line acts as immediate rest.
- 70.00 and 200-DMA seem key resistances.
Failure to rise successfully beyond 69.30/32 confluence, drags the USD/INR pair down to 69.34 ahead of the European open on Friday.
However, a closing break below the 100-day moving average (DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to July 2019 confluence becomes necessary for the quote to drop towards near-term support-line around 68.76.
It should also be noted that the price drop under 68.76 might not refrain from flashing July low, at 68.25, back to the chart.
On the upside, 69.80 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 70.00 seem strong resistances to watch ahead of observing 200-DMA level of 70.18.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 70.0997
- R2 69.7573
- R1 69.5337
- PP 69.1913
-
- S1 68.9677
- S2 68.6253
- S3 68.4017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.