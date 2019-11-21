USD/INR Technical Analysis: Signs of indecision between 50-bar EMA, weekly trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays below the one-week-old falling trend line.
  • 50-bar EMA has been limiting the pair’s downside since November 07.
  • The month-start top will follow the breakdown.

USD/INR remains below near-term resistance line while still managing to trade beyond 50-day EMA. That said, the quote takes rounds to 71.75 by the early Asian session on Friday.

While an upside clearance of a one-week-old falling trend line, at 72.00, will trigger fresh run-up to the monthly top surrounding 72.38. pair’s declines below 50-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 71.72 can drag prices to the November 01 high near 71.30.

Additionally, the September month high near 72.65 and the 70.37/36 area, including lows marked on August 08 and also in September, could entertain traders during the pair’s break of either 72.38 or 71.30 respectively.

It should also be noted that the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been under pressure off-late, which in turn favors sellers more than otherwise.

USD/INR 4-Hour chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.7501
Today Daily Change -0.0289
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 71.779
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2892
Daily SMA50 71.163
Daily SMA100 70.7491
Daily SMA200 70.218
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.1082
Previous Daily Low 71.6455
Previous Weekly High 72.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.97
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.9315
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5803
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.3815
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.1175
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.043
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.307
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.5058

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

