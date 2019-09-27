USD/INR technical analysis: Sidelined inside 4-week-old falling channel

- USD/INR stays choppy inside a short-term bearish technical pattern.
- RSI also seesaws amid a normal range, signaling gradual weakness.
While a four-week-old falling channel portrays the USD/INR pair’s gradual weakness, prices stay sidelined around 70.90 by the press time of pre-European session open on Friday.
Also showing the lack of momentum is the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) that seesaws near a normal range, indicating gradually declines to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September upside, at 70.65.
However, pair’s further declines will be stopped by the channel-support, at 70.44, which if ignored could drag the quote to sub-70.00 area.
Alternatively, 71.40 can offer immediate resistance ahead of highlighting 71.70/83 area including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and channel resistance.
Should there be additional upside beyond 71.83, buyers could challenge monthly top surrounding 72.65.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.8905
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0915
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|70.982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4598
|Daily SMA50
|70.8997
|Daily SMA100
|70.1205
|Daily SMA200
|70.1256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.32
|Previous Daily Low
|70.8278
|Previous Weekly High
|72.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.6435
|Previous Monthly High
|72.375
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.849
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0158
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.7665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.5511
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.2743
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.7509
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
