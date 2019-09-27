USD/INR technical analysis: Sidelined inside 4-week-old falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays choppy inside a short-term bearish technical pattern.
  • RSI also seesaws amid a normal range, signaling gradual weakness.

While a four-week-old falling channel portrays the USD/INR pair’s gradual weakness, prices stay sidelined around 70.90 by the press time of pre-European session open on Friday.

Also showing the lack of momentum is the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) that seesaws near a normal range, indicating gradually declines to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September upside, at 70.65.

However, pair’s further declines will be stopped by the channel-support, at 70.44, which if ignored could drag the quote to sub-70.00 area.

Alternatively, 71.40 can offer immediate resistance ahead of highlighting 71.70/83 area including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and channel resistance.

Should there be additional upside beyond 71.83, buyers could challenge monthly top surrounding 72.65.

USD/INR 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.8905
Today Daily Change -0.0915
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 70.982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4598
Daily SMA50 70.8997
Daily SMA100 70.1205
Daily SMA200 70.1256
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.32
Previous Daily Low 70.8278
Previous Weekly High 72.3285
Previous Weekly Low 70.6435
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0158
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.132
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.7665
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.5511
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.2743
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.2587
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5355
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7509

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

