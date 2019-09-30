USD/INR technical analysis: Sellers await break of 70.36 for further declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR seesaws near seven week low, below 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Bearish MACD pleases bears but break of early-August low becomes necessary for further declines.

Despite trading near multi-week low, USD/INR is still to slip beneath August 08 low as it trades near 70.42 during early Monday.

In addition to pair’s sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (SMA), bearish signal by the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) also favors the sellers.

Though, a clear break of August 08 low near 70.36 becomes necessary for the quote to revisit June month high nearing 70.12 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, near 69.90.

During the pair’s declines below 69.90, late-July tops surrounding 69.35 will be on the bears’ radar.

On the upside, a sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 70.45 could trigger the pair’s recovery towards 71.00 and then to 21-day SMA level of 71.35.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.4625
Today Daily Change -0.1925
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 70.655
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4043
Daily SMA50 70.934
Daily SMA100 70.1277
Daily SMA200 70.1278
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.255
Previous Daily Low 70.3685
Previous Weekly High 71.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.3685
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.7071
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.9164
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.264
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.873
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.3775
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1505
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.646
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.037

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

