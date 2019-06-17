USD/INR technical analysis: Sellers aim for 50-day SMA as 23.6% Fibo./100-day SMA guards the upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The nearby resistance-confluence limit short-term upside, indicating pullback to 50-day SMA.
  • Broad symmetrical triangle in place to confine additional moves.

Having failed to clear near-term resistance confluence, USD/INR sellers aim for 50-day SMA as it takes the round to 69.78 during early Monday.

During the pair’s decline past-69.64 support, comprising 50-day simple moving average (SMA), latest lows near 69.28 and six-week-old ascending trend-line at 69.14 can come back on the chart.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downturn below 69.14 could open fresh leg down to current month low near 69.03 ahead of diverting bear to 68.70 and 68.34 rest-points.

If at all buyers successfully manage to cross 69.91/93 resistance-confluence, 70.23 and six-month-old downward sloping trend-line at 70.57 might lure them.

Assuming prices rally beyond 70.57, May month top surrounding 71.00 could be targeted if holding a long position.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 69.7805
Today Daily Change -0.0995
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 69.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.541
Daily SMA50 69.6342
Daily SMA100 69.9408
Daily SMA200 70.8938
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.9025
Previous Daily Low 69.51
Previous Weekly High 69.9025
Previous Weekly Low 69.13
Previous Monthly High 70.98
Previous Monthly Low 69.0525
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.7526
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.6599
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.6258
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.3717
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.2333
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.0183
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.1567
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.4108

 

 

