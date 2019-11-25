USD/INR Technical Analysis: Seesaws between 8-day-old resistance trendline, 21-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR crosses 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • The quote has been trading between 21-day EMA and short-term falling trend line off-late.
  • Upbeat RSI portrays underlying momentum strength.

USD/INR takes the bids to 71.84, also crosses 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September month downpour, during early Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote stays between an eight-day-old falling resistance line and a 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

However, upbeat conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate the underlying strength of the momentum, which in turn increases the odds of pair’s rise to monthly top near 72.37 on the break of 71.95 trend line resistance.

It should also be noted that the September month top near 72.65 and 73.00 round figure will be on the buyers’ radar during the additional run-up.

On the contrary, pair’s daily closing below 21-day EMA level of 71.55 can fetch the quote to month-start top close to 71.28.

Further, the pair’s extended declines below 71.28 might not refrain from dragging it to the monthly low near 70.50 ahead of highlighting 70.00 psychological magnets.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.6894
Today Daily Change -0.0959
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 71.7853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3736
Daily SMA50 71.1932
Daily SMA100 70.812
Daily SMA200 70.2239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.9525
Previous Daily Low 71.646
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7631
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6367
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4881
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3302
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9432
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1011
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2497

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

