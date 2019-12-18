USD/INR Technical Analysis: Rising wedge on hourly chart

- USD/INR's hourly line chart is reporting a rising wedge pattern.
- A wedge breakdown will likely fuel a drop to 70.82.
USD/INR's bounce from the Dec. 13 low of 70.44 to Tuesday's high of 71.16 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the hourly line chart.
A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher lows and higher highs. The converging nature of the trendliens indicates bullish exhaustion. As a result, rising wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign.
At press time, the lower edge of the rising wedge is seen at 70.98. Acceptance below that would weaken the bullish case put forward by Friday's inverted hammer and open the doors for test of support at 70.82.
On the higher side, resistance is seen at 71.16. A violation there would expose 71.45 (61.8% Fib R of 72.07/70.44).
Hourly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0122
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|71.0322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3029
|Daily SMA50
|71.2396
|Daily SMA100
|71.2317
|Daily SMA200
|70.2685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.179
|Previous Daily Low
|70.8385
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.6761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5136
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5351
