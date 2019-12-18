USD/INR Technical Analysis: Rising wedge on hourly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR's hourly line chart is reporting a rising wedge pattern. 
  • A wedge breakdown will likely fuel a drop to 70.82.

USD/INR's bounce from the Dec. 13 low of 70.44 to Tuesday's high of 71.16 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern on the hourly line chart

A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher lows and higher highs. The converging nature of the trendliens indicates bullish exhaustion. As a result, rising wedge breakdown is considered a bearish reversal sign. 

At press time, the lower edge of the rising wedge is seen at 70.98. Acceptance below that would weaken the bullish case put forward by Friday's inverted hammer and open the doors for test of support at 70.82. 

On the higher side, resistance is seen at 71.16. A violation there would expose 71.45 (61.8% Fib R of 72.07/70.44). 

Hourly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.02
Today Daily Change -0.0122
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 71.0322
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3029
Daily SMA50 71.2396
Daily SMA100 71.2317
Daily SMA200 70.2685
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.179
Previous Daily Low 70.8385
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0489
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.9686
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.8541
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6761
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.5136
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1946
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3571
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5351

 

 

