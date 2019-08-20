USD/INR technical analysis: Pulls back from yearly high amid overbought RSI

- USD/INR consolidates from eight-month high amid overbought technical indicators.
- 10-DMA becomes sellers’ favorite while 61.8% Fibonacci retracement gains buyers’ attention.
USD/INR retraces from fresh 2019 high as it takes the rounds to 71.6350 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
With the overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) luring sellers, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 71.2057 may become their immediate favorite whereas 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 2018 swing high to 2019 swing low, at 70.80, will satiate them afterward.
It should, however, be noted that pair’s extended south-run below 70.80, can take aim at 200-DMA level of 70.000.
On the upside, 72.40 comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level should be on the bulls’ radar during further advances while December 2018 high around 72.82 will be next to watch.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.6375
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0225
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|71.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.2199
|Daily SMA50
|69.5092
|Daily SMA100
|69.5421
|Daily SMA200
|70.0724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.7555
|Previous Daily Low
|71.06
|Previous Weekly High
|71.935
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.735
|Previous Monthly High
|69.3675
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.2475
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.4898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.2282
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.7963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.9237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.1873
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.6192
