USD/INR technical analysis: Pulls back from yearly high amid overbought RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR consolidates from eight-month high amid overbought technical indicators.
  • 10-DMA becomes sellers’ favorite while 61.8% Fibonacci retracement gains buyers’ attention.

USD/INR retraces from fresh 2019 high as it takes the rounds to 71.6350 ahead of Tuesday’s European session.

With the overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) luring sellers, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 71.2057 may become their immediate favorite whereas 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 2018 swing high to 2019 swing low, at 70.80, will satiate them afterward.

It should, however, be noted that pair’s extended south-run below 70.80, can take aim at 200-DMA level of 70.000.

On the upside, 72.40 comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level should be on the bulls’ radar during further advances while December 2018 high around 72.82 will be next to watch.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.6375
Today Daily Change -0.0225
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 71.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.2199
Daily SMA50 69.5092
Daily SMA100 69.5421
Daily SMA200 70.0724
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.7555
Previous Daily Low 71.06
Previous Weekly High 71.935
Previous Weekly Low 70.735
Previous Monthly High 69.3675
Previous Monthly Low 68.2475
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.4898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3257
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.2282
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7963
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.5327
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9237
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1873
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.6192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD registers its first five-day losing streak in three months

EUR/USD registers its first five-day losing streak in three months

EUR's inability to score gains despite the recovery in yields likely indicates concerns that Germany's stimulus, if any, will not be enough to buttress the economy. So, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA despite looming Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA despite looming Brexit uncertainty

Despite the EU and Ireland having rejected the UK’s proposal to alter Irish backstop agreement, the GBP/USD pair keeps the recovery mode intact on the 1.21 handle heading into the London open. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather

USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather

The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480

Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480

Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.

Gold News

Trade wars: Five signs Trump is losing to China – USD has room to rise

Trade wars: Five signs Trump is losing to China – USD has room to rise

"Trade wars are good and easy to win" – said US President Donald Trump on March 2018. Nearly a year and a half later, Chinese industrial output growth has fallen to the lowest levels since 2002 and Germany is on the verge of recession.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  