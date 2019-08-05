USD/INR technical analysis: Overbought RSI, 50% Fibo. question 12-week high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • A sustained break of 10-month old resistance-line propelled USD/INR to 12-week top.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement questions the rise amid overbought RSI.
  • 200-DMA acts as immediate support.

Despite successfully breaking a descending trend-line since October 2018, also clearing 200-DMA, the USD/INR pair presently struggles around 50% Fibonacci retracement of its October 2018 to July 2019 downpour while taking round to 70.5085 ahead of the European open on Monday.

With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) being in the overbought territory odds are increasing in favor of the quote’s pullback to 200-day moving average (DMA) level of 70.1631, a break of which can drag the prices to 69.98 resistance-turned-support that comprises 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and aforementioned downward sloping trend-line.

If at all settles below 69.98, 100-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 69.30 could lure sellers.

On the upside, sustained trading beyond 70.53, including 50% Fibonacci retracement, could escalate the rise to May month high near 71.00 whereas 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 71.10 and 71.65 might be buyers’ favorites then after.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.5013
Today Daily Change 0.8333
Today Daily Change % 1.20%
Today daily open 69.668
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.8471
Daily SMA50 69.1412
Daily SMA100 69.304
Daily SMA200 70.1771
Levels
Previous Daily High 69.8155
Previous Daily Low 69.0175
Previous Weekly High 69.8155
Previous Weekly Low 68.6535
Previous Monthly High 69.3675
Previous Monthly Low 68.2475
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.5107
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.3223
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.1852
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.7023
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.3872
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.9832
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.2983
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.7812

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

