USD/INR technical analysis: On the back foot inside 3-week-old falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR portrays a short-term descending trend-channel formation.
  • Prices recently slipped below 4H 200MA towards the channel’s support.

The USD/INR pair’s U-turn from 580% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside fails to provide a decisive break above 4H 200MA, which in-turn drags the quote downwards to 70.95 by the press time that awaits the European market open on Monday.

While 50 % Fibonacci retracement and a three-week-old channel’s support could keep the pair’s declines limited around 70.64/58, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 70.15 holds the key to additional south-run.

In doing so, 69.50, 69.00 and July month bottom close to 68.60 could be on sellers’ radars.

On the contrary, pair’s run-up beyond 200-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA), at 71.52, could question channel’s upper-line nearing 72.00.

In a case, prices keep rising past-72.00, monthly top around 72.65 and 73.00 can flash on the chart.

USD/INR 4-hour chart

 Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.9308
Today Daily Change -0.2762
Today Daily Change % -0.39%
Today daily open 71.207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6151
Daily SMA50 70.7169
Daily SMA100 70.0703
Daily SMA200 70.1203
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.7275
Previous Daily Low 70.6435
Previous Weekly High 72.3285
Previous Weekly Low 70.6435
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.0576
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3134
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.6578
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.1087
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.5738
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.7418
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.2767
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.8258

 

 

