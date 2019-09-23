USD/INR technical analysis: On the back foot inside 3-week-old falling channel

- USD/INR portrays a short-term descending trend-channel formation.
- Prices recently slipped below 4H 200MA towards the channel’s support.
The USD/INR pair’s U-turn from 580% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside fails to provide a decisive break above 4H 200MA, which in-turn drags the quote downwards to 70.95 by the press time that awaits the European market open on Monday.
While 50 % Fibonacci retracement and a three-week-old channel’s support could keep the pair’s declines limited around 70.64/58, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around 70.15 holds the key to additional south-run.
In doing so, 69.50, 69.00 and July month bottom close to 68.60 could be on sellers’ radars.
On the contrary, pair’s run-up beyond 200-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA), at 71.52, could question channel’s upper-line nearing 72.00.
In a case, prices keep rising past-72.00, monthly top around 72.65 and 73.00 can flash on the chart.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.9308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2762
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|71.207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6151
|Daily SMA50
|70.7169
|Daily SMA100
|70.0703
|Daily SMA200
|70.1203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.7275
|Previous Daily Low
|70.6435
|Previous Weekly High
|72.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.6435
|Previous Monthly High
|72.375
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.849
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0576
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.6578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.1087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.5738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.7418
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.2767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.8258
