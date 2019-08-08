USD/INR technical analysis: Key indicator has turned bullish for first since October

- USD/INR's weekly MACD has turned bullish for the first time in ten months
- The pair could soon test resistance at 71.82, courtesy of bullish technical setup and Yuan slide.
USD/INR has gained 2.2% so far this week and could rise further in the near future as a widely followed technical indicator is reporting bullish conditions for the first time in ten months.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram, an indicator used to identify trend change and gauge the trend strength, has crossed above zero on the weekly chart, confirming a bearish-to-bullish trend change.
The MCD's first bullish turn since October indicates the pullback from the October high of 74.48 bottomed out near 68.30 in July and the bulls have regained control.
The 14-week RSI has also crossed above 50.00, confirming the bullish view.
So, the pair looks set to test resistance at 71.82 (February 2019 high). Moreover, INR and other Asian currencies could continue to face bearish pressures with China allowing the Yuan to depreciate beyond 7 per US Dollar.
That said, a minor pullback may precede the rally to 71.82, as intraday charts are reporting overbought conditions. The pair closed at 71.23 on Wednesday.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Pivot points
- R3 72.2183
- R2 71.8242
- R1 71.3733
- PP 70.9792
- S1 70.5283
- S2 70.1342
- S3 69.6833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD: Indecisive market, USD vulnerable to dovish Fed expectations
Back-to-back Doji candles on the daily chart indicate the EUR/USD market has turned indecisive. The rising Fed easing expectations make the US Dollar vulnerable. EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to revive the corrective rally.
GBP/USD: Higher lows on daily sticks favor bulls amid Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.2150, portraying higher low formation on daily sticks, as the summer recess in the UK parliament tames no-deal Brexit noises. Focus shifts to Friday's UK GDP report for fresh direction.
USD/JPY: Bulls looking to regain 106.30 amid improved risk sentiment
USD/JPY is holding well above the 106 handle so far this Thursday, having reversed the previous declines, underpinned by the pullback in the Treasury yields that helped lift the overall risk sentiment.
Gold: All eyes on 23.6% retracement target
Trade war angst is here to stay and the bulls are in control. On a breach of higher grounds, bulls will have eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 and then the Oct 2012 highs at 1795 come into the picture on the wide.
USD/CNH: Rejected at 7.10 even though PBOC announced weakest daily Yuan fix since 2008
An above-forecast China trade data could yield a deeper drop in USD/CNH. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the onshore Yuan (CNY) reference rate at 7.0039 earlier today. That is the first weaker-than-7 daily fix since 2008.