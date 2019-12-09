USD/INR Technical Analysis: Inverted hammer on 50-day MA support

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR may gap higher on Monday on upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. 
  • A close above Friday's high would confirm a bullish reversal pattern. 

USD/INR may witness a bounce on Monday, having created an inverted hammer at the 50-day moving average support on Friday. 

The US economy added 266,000 jobs in November, beating the median estimate of 156,000 additions by a big margin and the jobless rate edged down to a 50-year low, the Nonfarm Payrolls report showed on Friday. 

With the upbeat data, traders priced out prospects of a 25 basis point rate cut in 2020, sending the US dollar higher across the board. 

The payrolls data was released post-INR trading hours. Put simply, the USD/INR market is yet to price in the upbeat data and the pair will likely gap higher on Monday. 

A close above 71.31 would confirm a bullish hammer reversal pattern on the daily chart. On the downside, acceptance below the 50-day average at 71.11 may invite stronger selling pressure. The sellers failed to keep the pair below the average in the previous two trading days. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bounce likely

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.274
Today Daily Change -0.0260
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 71.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6696
Daily SMA50 71.2702
Daily SMA100 71.1021
Daily SMA200 70.2454
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.4403
Previous Daily Low 71.1925
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3456
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2871
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1816
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.0632
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.9338
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4293
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5587
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.6771

 

 

