USD/INR technical analysis: Indian Rupee could begin the week on a positive note

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR's weekly candles with long upper wicks are signaling buyer exhaustion.
  • A pullback could be in the offing, possibly to levels below 71.50. 

Indian Rupee will likely post gains on the first trading day of the week, as USD/INR's bounce from 70.55 seems to have run out of steam.

The back-to-back weekly candles with long upper shadows are indicating buyer exhaustion. The shallow bars on the MACD histogram are also echoing similar sentiments.

Further, the pair created an inside week candlestick pattern last week, which occurs when a specific period's trading range falls within the preceding period's high and low. The candlestick pattern is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place. In this case, it has appeared following a failure to hold above 72.00 and after a bounce from 70.55 and represents indecision among the bulls.

In such situations, markets usually test dip demand. Therefore, the pair may drop to support at 71.46 on Monday. A break above the previous week's high of 72.00 may invite buying pressure. USD/INR closed at 71.785 on Friday. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.7926
Today Daily Change 0.0073
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 71.7853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3736
Daily SMA50 71.1932
Daily SMA100 70.812
Daily SMA200 70.2239
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.9525
Previous Daily Low 71.646
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.8354
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7631
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6367
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.4881
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.3302
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9432
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1011
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.2497

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

