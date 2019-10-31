USD/INR technical analysis: Holds below support trendline on weekly chart

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR tests 100-day EMA multiple times on the daily chart, carries the support line breakdown on the weekly format.
  • An eight-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.

Although 100-day EMA has been holding the pair’s declines ever since it crossed the same during early August, USD/INR stays below a weekly support line break while taking rounds to 70.76 ahead of the European session on Thursday.

With this, pair’s declines below 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 70.70 on the daily chart (D1) could extend the pair’s declines to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 run-up, at 70.45, on the weekly chart (W1) and multiple lows around 70.35.

It should, however, be noted that 70.00 round-figure and 11-month rising support line, at 69.30, will challenge sellers past-70.35.

On the contrary, pair’s recovery beyond support-turned-resistance, at 71.05 now, could trigger a fresh upside to a falling resistance since early-September, at 71.60.

In a case where prices rally past-71.60, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement on W1, at 72.13, will please the bulls.

USD/INR weekly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.7548
Today Daily Change -0.0927
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 70.8475
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.0249
Daily SMA50 71.2776
Daily SMA100 70.4316
Daily SMA200 70.1989
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.075
Previous Daily Low 70.7725
Previous Weekly High 71.376
Previous Weekly Low 70.7052
Previous Monthly High 72.6325
Previous Monthly Low 70.3685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.8881
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.9594
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.7217
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.5958
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4192
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0242
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.2008
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.3267

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

