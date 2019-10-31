USD/INR technical analysis: Holds below support trendline on weekly chart

- USD/INR tests 100-day EMA multiple times on the daily chart, carries the support line breakdown on the weekly format.
- An eight-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.
Although 100-day EMA has been holding the pair’s declines ever since it crossed the same during early August, USD/INR stays below a weekly support line break while taking rounds to 70.76 ahead of the European session on Thursday.
With this, pair’s declines below 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 70.70 on the daily chart (D1) could extend the pair’s declines to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 run-up, at 70.45, on the weekly chart (W1) and multiple lows around 70.35.
It should, however, be noted that 70.00 round-figure and 11-month rising support line, at 69.30, will challenge sellers past-70.35.
On the contrary, pair’s recovery beyond support-turned-resistance, at 71.05 now, could trigger a fresh upside to a falling resistance since early-September, at 71.60.
In a case where prices rally past-71.60, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement on W1, at 72.13, will please the bulls.
USD/INR weekly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.7548
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0927
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|70.8475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.0249
|Daily SMA50
|71.2776
|Daily SMA100
|70.4316
|Daily SMA200
|70.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.075
|Previous Daily Low
|70.7725
|Previous Weekly High
|71.376
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.7052
|Previous Monthly High
|72.6325
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.3685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.8881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.7217
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.5958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.4192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.0242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.2008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.3267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD cheers December election polls, USD weakness with eyes on Brexit
With the receding uncertainty surrounding British politics, be it Brexit or December election, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2930 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY unfazed around 108.65 even as BOJ modifies forward guidance
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold extends post-FOMC bounce to test $ 1500 mark
Gold prices extended the post-FOMC rate cut induced bounce in Asia and tested the 1500 mark, as the US dollar remained on the back foot across the board even as the Fed dropped its previous reference that signaled future rate cuts.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.