USD/INR Technical Analysis: Clings to 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD

- USD/INR nears the lowest in two weeks, trades below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- Bearish MACD emphasizes 70.95/90 support confluence.
- A three-month-old horizontal line restricts near-term upside.
Following its declines to the lowest in two weeks, USD/INR takes rounds to 71.44 amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
The pair rests on 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 71.44 now, while also staying below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, near 71.60.
In addition to the pair’s declines below near-term key Fibonacci retracement, bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keep the doors open for its further downside.
As a result, the 70.95/90 confluence, including 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and an upward sloping trend line since July 11, will gain major market attention. Should prices dip below that support-joint, the monthly low near 70.50 will return to the chart.
On the upside, pair’s sustained break above 71.60 could trigger its short-term recovery towards short-term falling resistance line, at 71.90 now. Though, pair’s run-up beyond 71.90 enables it to challenge 72.37/38 resistance area comprising highs marked in August and November month.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.4395
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|71.4475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.447
|Daily SMA50
|71.1946
|Daily SMA100
|70.8713
|Daily SMA200
|70.226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.835
|Previous Daily Low
|71.447
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.5952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.6868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.1885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.094
