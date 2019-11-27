USD/INR Technical Analysis: Clings to 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR nears the lowest in two weeks, trades below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Bearish MACD emphasizes 70.95/90 support confluence.
  • A three-month-old horizontal line restricts near-term upside.

Following its declines to the lowest in two weeks, USD/INR takes rounds to 71.44 amid Wednesday’s Asian session.

The pair rests on 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), at 71.44 now, while also staying below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, near 71.60.

In addition to the pair’s declines below near-term key Fibonacci retracement, bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keep the doors open for its further downside.

As a result, the 70.95/90 confluence, including 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and an upward sloping trend line since July 11, will gain major market attention. Should prices dip below that support-joint, the monthly low near 70.50 will return to the chart.

On the upside, pair’s sustained break above 71.60 could trigger its short-term recovery towards short-term falling resistance line, at 71.90 now. Though, pair’s run-up beyond 71.90 enables it to challenge 72.37/38 resistance area comprising highs marked in August and November month.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.4395
Today Daily Change -0.0080
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 71.4475
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.447
Daily SMA50 71.1946
Daily SMA100 70.8713
Daily SMA200 70.226
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.835
Previous Daily Low 71.447
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6868
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1885
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.706
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9645
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle

Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle

On the daily chart, the euro/dollar currency pair is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market climbed above the 1.1020 resistance. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high

USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high

While extending its recent run-up to multi-day high, USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair closed beyond 200 SMA for the first time since early Nov as the market’s risk sentiment improved further.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking

Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking

Gold prices are up 0.50% on the day, combatting a robust US dollar and promising trade-deal headlines while gold for December delivery on Comex gained $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,460.30 an ounce. 

Gold News

Currencies & Possibility of Thanksgiving Breakouts

Currencies & Possibility of Thanksgiving Breakouts

It is a holiday week here in the United States and today's muted moves has investors looking forward to a quiet rest of the week for currencies. In 2017 EUR/USD and GBP/USD hit a 1 month high Thanksgiving day.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures