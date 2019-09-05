USD/INR technical analysis: Buyers’ exhaustion highlights 71.62/56 support-confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR fails to remain strong around multi-month high.
  • Overbought RSI, bearish MACD signal buyers’ exhaustion.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 21-DMA and four-week-old support-line becomes the key to watch.

USD/INR witnesses a pullback as it takes the rounds to 71.95 ahead of Thursday’s European open.

Not only the bearish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator but overbought conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also increases the odds of a pair’s pullback.

In doing so, it can test 71.62/56 confluence including 21-day simple moving average (DMA), 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside and four-week-old rising trend-line.

If more sellers sneak in around 71.55, an area including mid-May high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement between 71.00 and 70.97 could entertain them ahead of pushing towards 50-DMA level of 70.10.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 72.63 opens the door for the pair’s fresh run-up towards December 2018 top near 72.82 and then to 73.00 round-figure whereas October 2018 top surrounding 74.10 could please the bulls afterward.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.9375
Today Daily Change -0.0510
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 71.9885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.542
Daily SMA50 70.0507
Daily SMA100 69.854
Daily SMA200 70.0993
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.47
Previous Daily Low 71.9205
Previous Weekly High 72.375
Previous Weekly Low 71.3475
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.1304
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.2601
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.7827
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.5768
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.2332
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.3322
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.6758
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.8817

 

 

