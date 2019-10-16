USD/INR technical analysis: Bulls aim for resistance line of 3-week-old rising channel

- USD/INR probes the monthly high.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day SMA act as immediate supports.
- Bullish MACD favors further upside to short-term ascending channel’s resistance.
Not only sustained a break of 50-day SMA but its trading beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement also portrays the USD/INR pair’s strength while challenging the monthly top. The quote takes the bids to 71.65 by the press time of pre-European market open on Wednesday.
Bullish signal by 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) favors the pair’s run-up towards a three-week-old rising channel’s resistance line, at 71.96 now.
In a case where prices rally beyond 71.96, also clear 72.00 round-figure, September high near 72.65 can be challenged.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, at 71.60, can recall the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 71.35. However, pair’s further declines need to defy the channel formation by slipping below the pattern’s support-line, at 70.80.
With this, the sellers could again attempt to conquer 70.35 rest-point including lows marked during August 08 and September 27.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.1410
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|71.519
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.0616
|Daily SMA50
|71.336
|Daily SMA100
|70.2679
|Daily SMA200
|70.1973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.606
|Previous Daily Low
|71.17
|Previous Weekly High
|71.585
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.7955
|Previous Monthly High
|72.6325
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.3685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.4394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.8213
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.6933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.8677
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.1293
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
