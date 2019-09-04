USD/INR technical analysis: Bullish MACD favors extension of multi-year-old rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays firmer around the yearly high amid bullish MACD.
  • A rising trend channel since August 2013 further supports the upside momentum.

Following its run-up to fresh high since December 2018, USD/INR remains positive around 72.20 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.

Bullish signal by the 12-month moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) favors the quote’s further upside towards the previous-year top near 75.00 with 72.82 and 73.30 likely being intermediate halts during the rise.

In a case prices rally beyond 75.00, resistance-line of a six-year-old ascending channel, at 76.00 now, will be on the buyers’ radar.

On the contrary, pair’s pullback below 21-day simple moving average (DMA) level close 71.50 can trigger fresh downpour targeting 71.00 and August month low surrounding 70.35.

However, broader upside momentum can’t be turned down unless the pair drops below the channel’s support, at 65.35 now.

USD/INR monthly chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.2198
Today Daily Change 0.1148
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 72.105
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4887
Daily SMA50 69.9948
Daily SMA100 69.8282
Daily SMA200 70.0913
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.6325
Previous Daily Low 71.74
Previous Weekly High 72.375
Previous Weekly Low 71.3475
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.2916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.0809
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.6858
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.2667
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7933
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.5783
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.0517
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.4708

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

