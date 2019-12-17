USD/INR Technical Analysis: Bull reversal confirmed, but 10-day MA is still trending south

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR confirmed a bullish hammer reversal pattern with 0.37% gains on Monday. 
  • The 10-day MA is still trending south, indicating a bearish setup. 
  • The pair may consolidate or see a minor pullback. 

USD/INR's daily chart is reporting a bullish reversal pattern, even so, the pair may have a tough time scaling 71.00, as a key average is still trending south. 

The pair closed Monday with 0.37% gains at 70.91, validating Friday's big bullish inverted hammer candle. 

That candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

However, the 10-day average is still trending south, indicating a bearish setup and a failure to hold above that technical line at 70.89 will likely yield a drop to 70.70. 

That said, the bullish hammer reversal pattern will be invalidated only if the pair drops below Monday's low of 71.03. 

Daily chart

Trend: Minor drop likely

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.906
Today Daily Change -0.0135
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 70.9195
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.3428
Daily SMA50 71.2447
Daily SMA100 71.2102
Daily SMA200 70.2611
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.139
Previous Daily Low 70.67
Previous Weekly High 71.2852
Previous Weekly Low 70.328
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9598
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.8492
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.4405
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.211
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.149
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3785
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.618

 

 

