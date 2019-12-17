USD/INR Technical Analysis: Bull reversal confirmed, but 10-day MA is still trending south

- USD/INR confirmed a bullish hammer reversal pattern with 0.37% gains on Monday.
- The 10-day MA is still trending south, indicating a bearish setup.
- The pair may consolidate or see a minor pullback.
USD/INR's daily chart is reporting a bullish reversal pattern, even so, the pair may have a tough time scaling 71.00, as a key average is still trending south.
The pair closed Monday with 0.37% gains at 70.91, validating Friday's big bullish inverted hammer candle.
That candlestick pattern indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side.
However, the 10-day average is still trending south, indicating a bearish setup and a failure to hold above that technical line at 70.89 will likely yield a drop to 70.70.
That said, the bullish hammer reversal pattern will be invalidated only if the pair drops below Monday's low of 71.03.
Daily chart
Trend: Minor drop likely
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0135
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|70.9195
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3428
|Daily SMA50
|71.2447
|Daily SMA100
|71.2102
|Daily SMA200
|70.2611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.139
|Previous Daily Low
|70.67
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2852
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.328
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.9598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.4405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.618
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD creeping back to more respectable levels, damaged on UK politics
GBP/USD is attempting to recover from the early Asia lows where a sell-off ensued, sending the pair over a cliff in thin markets, Cable dropped to a low of 1.3235 from a high of 1.3335, currently trading close to 1.3300.
AUD/USD keeps losses sub-0.6900 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD continues to trade in the red after the RBA December meeting minutes showed the board agreed to reassess economic conditions at the February meeting. US-China trade concerns also add to the weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
UK Employment Preview: Watch for jobs’ creation ahead of BOE
The UK will offer an update on the employment sector´s situation this Tuesday at 9:30 GMT. The market is expecting that the number of people unemployed in the UK in November results at 20.2K, below the previous 33K.