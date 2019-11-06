USD/INR technical analysis: Bearish pin bar on weekly chart doubts recent recovery

- USD/INR remains below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018-July 2019 downpour.
- 69.80 level seems to be in focus during further declines.
Considering the bearish candlestick formation on the weekly chart, the USD/INR pair’s recent upside stays doubtful while the quote seesaws near 70.85 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
Any further upside is likely to be capped by 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 71.60 whereas September high nearing 72.65 holds the key to pair’s additional rise.
In doing so 72.82, comprising December 2018 top and multiple resistances near 73.35/40 could flash on bull’s radar.
Alternatively, the previous week’s low near 70.53 acts as immediate support, a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement surrounding 69.80.
During the pair’s further declines below 69.80, bears could target 68.80 and 68.25 rest-points.
USD/INR weekly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.8395
|Today Daily Change
|0.0520
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|70.7875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.9757
|Daily SMA50
|71.2006
|Daily SMA100
|70.4771
|Daily SMA200
|70.193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.025
|Previous Daily Low
|70.609
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2825
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.5329
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.7679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.8661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.5893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.3912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.1733
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.0053
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.4213
