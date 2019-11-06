USD/INR technical analysis: Bearish pin bar on weekly chart doubts recent recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018-July 2019 downpour.
  • 69.80 level seems to be in focus during further declines.

Considering the bearish candlestick formation on the weekly chart, the USD/INR pair’s recent upside stays doubtful while the quote seesaws near 70.85 ahead of the European session on Wednesday.

Any further upside is likely to be capped by 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 71.60 whereas September high nearing 72.65 holds the key to pair’s additional rise.

In doing so 72.82, comprising December 2018 top and multiple resistances near 73.35/40 could flash on bull’s radar.

Alternatively, the previous week’s low near 70.53 acts as immediate support, a break of which could trigger fresh declines to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement surrounding 69.80.

During the pair’s further declines below 69.80, bears could target 68.80 and 68.25 rest-points.

USD/INR weekly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.8395
Today Daily Change 0.0520
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 70.7875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.9757
Daily SMA50 71.2006
Daily SMA100 70.4771
Daily SMA200 70.193
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.025
Previous Daily Low 70.609
Previous Weekly High 71.2825
Previous Weekly Low 70.5329
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.7679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.8661
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.5893
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3912
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.1733
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0053
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.2232
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.4213

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

