USD/INR technical analysis: Another bounce off 100-day EMA favors bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR pulls back from 100-day EMA for the second time since late-September.
  • A seven-week-old falling trend line limits the pair’s upside.

Having registered third U-turn from 100-day EMA, USD/INR takes the bids to 70.87 while heading into the European session on Thursday.

The pair now aims to confront 71.30 immediate resistance. However, a falling trend-line since September-start and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018 to July 2019 downpour, around 71.60/62 could limit the pair’s further upside.

In a case where prices rally beyond 71.62, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 72.38 and yearly high close to 72.65 will be on the bulls’ radar.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 100-day EMA level of 70.67 could trigger fresh downside to June month high near 70.12 ahead of highlighting 70.00 to sellers.

It's worth mentioning that pair’s south-run past-23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 69.80, could reprint 69.30 on the chart.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.8623
Today Daily Change 0.1238
Today Daily Change % 0.18%
Today daily open 70.7385
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.0364
Daily SMA50 71.3338
Daily SMA100 70.3595
Daily SMA200 70.2066
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.205
Previous Daily Low 70.7155
Previous Weekly High 71.79
Previous Weekly Low 70.7425
Previous Monthly High 72.6325
Previous Monthly Low 70.3685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.018
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.5677
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3968
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.0782
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0572
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3758
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.5467

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

