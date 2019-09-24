USD/INR technical analysis: All eyes on 100-day EMA, 50% Fibo. confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR extends south-run below 50-day EMA.
  • Bearish MACD favors further weakness towards 70.50/45 support-area.

Despite bouncing off recently, USD/INR stays below the short-term key exponential moving average (EMA) while taking rounds to 70.80 prior to the European session open on Tuesday.

Also confirming the pair’s downside is a bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.

However, 100-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-September advances around 70.50/45 seems to challenge the sellers, failing to which can quickly drag prices to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 69.90 and then to July tops close to 69.40.

On the upside, a successful closing beyond 50-day EMA level of 70.90 will find multiple resistances around 71.40 that hold the gate to the pair’s run-up towards 72.30 and recent highs adjacent to 72.65.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.7905
Today Daily Change 0.0215
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 70.769
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5634
Daily SMA50 70.7618
Daily SMA100 70.0847
Daily SMA200 70.1161
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.2425
Previous Daily Low 70.724
Previous Weekly High 72.3285
Previous Weekly Low 70.6435
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.0444
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.5812
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3933
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.0627
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0997
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.4303
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.6182

 

 

