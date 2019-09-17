USD/INR technical analysis: 71.97 is the level to beat for bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR's 4-hour chart shows an upside break of a key descending trendline. 
  • A break above 71.97 is needed to invalidate the bearish lower highs setup. 

USD/INR is currently trading at 71.78, having hit a high of 71.8790 a few minutes before press time. 

The 4-hour chart shows the pair has exited the trendline connecting Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 highs, meaning the pullback from recent highs near 72.40 has ended. 

That said, the bearish lower highs setup is still intact and a break above the Sept. 10 high of $71.939 is needed for bull revival. That would open the doors for a potential break above 72.40. 

On the downside, the descending trendline support is currently seen at 71.59. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above 71.976

Pivot points

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.78
Today Daily Change 0.1238
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 71.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6908
Daily SMA50 70.4921
Daily SMA100 69.9969
Daily SMA200 70.1328
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.87
Previous Daily Low 70.9855
Previous Weekly High 72.19
Previous Weekly Low 70.8495
Previous Monthly High 72.375
Previous Monthly Low 68.849
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5321
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3234
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1603
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.6307
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.2758
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.0448
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.3997
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.9293

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data

EUR/USD: On the defensive ahead of German data

EUR/USD fell sharply on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. A below-forecast German Zew survey will likely accentuate bearish pressures around the EUR. The bulls need a break above trendline sloping lower from June highs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings

GBP/USD stays under pressure ahead of UK Supreme Court hearings

With no positive Brexit developments and the UK Parliament deadlock, GBP/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA ahead of London open. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY eases-off seven-week tops as risk-aversion creeps in

USD/JPY eases-off seven-week tops as risk-aversion creeps in

USD/JPY retreats from seven-week highs of 108.36, as risk-off returns amid poor Chinese data, US-Japan trade news and ahead of the key central banks' events this week. S&P 500 futures turn negative while Treasury yields drop over 1%. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover

Gold: Trades below $1,500, looks south on bearish crossover

Gold is looking south with the 4-hour chart reporting a bearish crossover. The 4-hour chart shows the 50-period moving average has crossed below the 200-period moving average. That bearish crossover indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. 

Gold News

Gasoline and the Gulf

Gasoline and the Gulf

The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will  begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures