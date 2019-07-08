USD/INR technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo./200-week MA flash on sellers’ radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement and the absence of oversold RSI signal further the USD/INR pair’s downside.
  • Bears can aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-week moving average during further downside.

A sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 upside signals the USD/INR pair’s weakness as it takes the rounds to 68.56 on early Monday.

The 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) also stays away from oversold conditions and indicate room for further declines towards key supports namely 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 67.71 and 200-week moving average (MA) around 67.23.

In a case prices keep trading southwards past-67.23, June 2018 low close to 66.80 can please the bears.

On the upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement of 69.10 and a downward sloping trend-line since October 2018 at 70.00 can keep exerting downside pressure on the pair.

USD/INR weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.5625
Today Daily Change 0.1135
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 68.449
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 69.2779
Daily SMA50 69.5256
Daily SMA100 69.6358
Daily SMA200 70.6563
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.82
Previous Daily Low 68.365
Previous Weekly High 69.1775
Previous Weekly Low 68.365
Previous Monthly High 70.1225
Previous Monthly Low 68.8755
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.5388
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.6462
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.2693
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.0897
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.8143
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.7243
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.9997
Daily Pivot Point R3 69.1793

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

