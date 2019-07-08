USD/INR technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo./200-week MA flash on sellers’ radar

- The sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement and the absence of oversold RSI signal further the USD/INR pair’s downside.
- Bears can aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-week moving average during further downside.
A sustained trading below 50% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 upside signals the USD/INR pair’s weakness as it takes the rounds to 68.56 on early Monday.
The 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) also stays away from oversold conditions and indicate room for further declines towards key supports namely 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 67.71 and 200-week moving average (MA) around 67.23.
In a case prices keep trading southwards past-67.23, June 2018 low close to 66.80 can please the bears.
On the upside, 50% Fibonacci retracement of 69.10 and a downward sloping trend-line since October 2018 at 70.00 can keep exerting downside pressure on the pair.
USD/INR weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.5625
|Today Daily Change
|0.1135
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|68.449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.2779
|Daily SMA50
|69.5256
|Daily SMA100
|69.6358
|Daily SMA200
|70.6563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.82
|Previous Daily Low
|68.365
|Previous Weekly High
|69.1775
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.365
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.5388
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.6462
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.0897
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.8143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.9997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.1793
