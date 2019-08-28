USD/INR technical analysis: 4H 100MA caps immediate downside

- USD/INR seesaws near 100-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 100MA).
- Short-term falling trend-line restricts further advances.
Even if a two-day-old descending trend-line portrays the USD/INR pair’s weakness, the quote remains strong unless breaking 4H 100MA. The pair currently takes the rounds to 71.62 by the press time being ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
In a case prices slip below 4H 100MA level of 71.37, 71.00 and August 13 low of 70.76 can offer intermediate halts to the declines targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-end to early-August rise, near 70.50.
During the course of pair’s further weakness below 70.50, 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) at 70.22 becomes the key to watch.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of immediate resistance-line, at 71.86, can propel prices to 72.20 and then to recent high surrounding 72.40.
Additionally, the pair’s sustained increase above 72.40 enables it to challenge December 2018 top surrounding 72.82.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
-
- R3 72.8661
- R2 72.5231
- R1 72.0336
- PP 71.6906
-
- S1 71.2011
- S2 70.8581
- S3 70.3686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.11 despite narrowing US-German yield spread
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.11 ahead of the London open despite the US yield curve inversion and the slide in the US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018.
GBP/USD remains subdued ahead of Brexit talks at Brussels
UK’s political uncertainty drags the GBP/USD from the monthly top. British politicians are active to defy no-deal Brexit, expected proroguing of the Parliaments. All eyes on David Frost’s visit to Brussels.
USD/JPY: Steady below 106.00, focus on T-yields
USD/JPY holds steady in Wednesday's Asian trading, finding support from the gains in S&P 500 futures. However, the upside appears capped amid the US Treasury yield-curve inversion and lingering US-China trade war fears.
Gold: Multiple supports to validate sellers’ entry, $1530 be the first
Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) drag Gold from multi-year high to $1,535 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal has multiple downside supports to validate the bear’s entry.
US yield curve inverts to levels last seen in 2007
US Treasury yield curve continued to invert on Tuesday with the spread between the 10- and two-year yields falling to -5 basis points, the lowest level since 2007. Some observers believe the curve inversion is not a reliable indicator.