USD/INR technical analysis: 23.6% Fibo stops run-up to six-week-old trendline resistance

- USD/INR is on a recovery mode for the third consecutive day.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September limits immediate upside.
- A downward sloping trend-line since September 03 adds to the resistance.
The USD/INR pair’s successful run-up for the third consecutive day propels it to 71.32 ahead of the European open on Tuesday.
However, the pair still trades below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.58 that has been restricting the upside since month-start, a break of which could escalate the recovery towards six-week-old falling trend-line resistance, at 71.78.
In a case prices keep rising past-71.78, 72.33 and 72.65 will be on the bulls’ radar.
Meanwhile, 70.75 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of pleasing them with 70.35/30 area including two-month long horizontal support and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.1325
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|71.1875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.0532
|Daily SMA50
|71.3241
|Daily SMA100
|70.2492
|Daily SMA200
|70.1904
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.25
|Previous Daily Low
|70.7425
|Previous Weekly High
|71.585
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.7955
|Previous Monthly High
|72.6325
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.3685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.0561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.5525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.3625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.3775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers an inside day ahead of German Zew survey
EUR/USD created an inside day or inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility and has made Tuesday's close pivotal. A bullish close could be seen if the German Zew Survey data betters expectations by a big margin.
GBP/USD rising above 1.26 on Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, buoyed by reports that the EU and the UK are getting closer to a Brexit deal, contradicting earlier skepticism. The UK jobs report is due out.
USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
UK jobs report preview: GBP/USD set to react to figures that go with the Brexit mood
Finding a job in the UK is more accessible than in the past and pay is rising – but that does not move the pound these days. The employment report is scheduled two days ahead of the critical EU Summit and 16 ahead of Brexit Day.