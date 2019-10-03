USD/INR technical analysis: 21-day SMA, 1-month-old falling trendline limit immediate rise

- The USD/INR pair’s bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement struggles with 21-day SMA.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, four-week-old descending trend-line add to the resistance.
- 100/200-day SMA confluence becomes the key support.
The USD/INR pair’s latest recovery struggles with the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) as the quote seesaws near 71.28 during the pre-European open session on Thursday.
Even if the pair manages to close beyond 21-day SMA level of 71.25, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September upside, at 71.60, and a downward sloping trend-line since September 03 near 72.00 could challenge buyers.
Though, pair’s successful run-up past-72.00 might not refrain from aiming the previous-month top close to 72.65.
On the downside, 71.00 and 70.35 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of highlighting the 100-day and 200-day SMA confluence near 70.15/16.
Further, pair’s declines below 70.15 could take rest around 69.80 prior to targeting late-July tops around 69.35.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.2635
|Today Daily Change
|0.1015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|71.162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2472
|Daily SMA50
|71.0523
|Daily SMA100
|70.1462
|Daily SMA200
|70.1404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.5583
|Previous Daily Low
|71.025
|Previous Weekly High
|71.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.3685
|Previous Monthly High
|72.6325
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.3685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3546
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.2287
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.9386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.7151
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.4053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.7817
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.0052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounce stalls at key hurdle despite the drop in the US yields
EUR/USD failed to take out key resistance at 1.0967 in Asia despite the losses in the US 10-year yields. US President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on the EU likely capped the upside in the EUR. The spot could rise to 1.10 if the US ISM Services PMI disappoints.
GBP/USD: Sidelined amid Brexit drama, eyes on UK Services PMI, politics
In addition to contrasting Brexit signals, markets’ cautious trading ahead of the key data/events also limits GBP/USD moves as it hovers around 1.2300 ahead of the London open on Thu.
USD/JPY on a knife's edge as risks mount
USD/JPY is trading on the 107 handle, with bulls barely holding on by the skin of their teeth as the US Dollar falls out of favour with investors, weighing up as to whether their cash is in safer hands elsewhere for the meanwhile.
Gold: 21-day SMA caps nearby upside, $1498/97 question sellers
Gold prices turn choppy inside the $5 range while taking rounds to $1,501.50 during the Asian session on Thursday. The latest recovery has multiple resistances on the upside before restoring investor confidence.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. US data have been weak and add to recession fears.