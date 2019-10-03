USD/INR technical analysis: 21-day SMA, 1-month-old falling trendline limit immediate rise

By Anil Panchal
  • The USD/INR pair’s bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement struggles with 21-day SMA.
  • 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, four-week-old descending trend-line add to the resistance.
  • 100/200-day SMA confluence becomes the key support.

The USD/INR pair’s latest recovery struggles with the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) as the quote seesaws near 71.28 during the pre-European open session on Thursday.

Even if the pair manages to close beyond 21-day SMA level of 71.25, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September upside, at 71.60, and a downward sloping trend-line since September 03 near 72.00 could challenge buyers.

Though, pair’s successful run-up past-72.00 might not refrain from aiming the previous-month top close to 72.65.

On the downside, 71.00 and 70.35 can entertain short-term sellers ahead of highlighting the 100-day and 200-day SMA confluence near 70.15/16.

Further, pair’s declines below 70.15 could take rest around 69.80 prior to targeting late-July tops around 69.35.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.2635
Today Daily Change 0.1015
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 71.162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2472
Daily SMA50 71.0523
Daily SMA100 70.1462
Daily SMA200 70.1404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.5583
Previous Daily Low 71.025
Previous Weekly High 71.37
Previous Weekly Low 70.3685
Previous Monthly High 72.6325
Previous Monthly Low 70.3685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3546
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.2287
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.9386
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.7151
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.4053
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4719
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7817
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.0052

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

