USD/INR technical analysis: 21-day EMA caps immediate upside, highlights 68.25/24 area for sellers

- 21-day EMA holds the key to the USD/INR pair’s recovery towards a month-old resistance-line.
- A downside break of 68.24 can flash sub-68.00 figure on the chart.
Despite recovering from a year old horizontal support, USD/INR still lags past-key short-term resistance as it trades near 68.55 ahead of European open on Tuesday.
Sellers can dominate once the year-long horizontal support area around 68.25/24 breaks, the same opens the gate for the pair’s declines towards June 2018 low around 67.6850 with 67.965 being an intermediate halt.
On the upside clearance of 68.85 mark comprising 21-day exponential moving average (EMA), the quote can rise towards a month-old descending trend-line resistance, at 69.40.
In a case where prices rise past-69.40, bulls can aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of late-2018 downpour near 69.92 ahead of targeting 70.00 round-figure.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.5567
|Today Daily Change
|0.0292
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|68.5275
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.9385
|Daily SMA50
|69.4077
|Daily SMA100
|69.4787
|Daily SMA200
|70.4994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.6175
|Previous Daily Low
|68.3975
|Previous Weekly High
|68.8975
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.2475
|Previous Monthly High
|70.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|68.8755
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.4815
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.5335
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.4108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.2942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.1908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.6308
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.7342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.8508
