USD/INR technical analysis: 21-day EMA caps immediate upside, highlights 68.25/24 area for sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 21-day EMA holds the key to the USD/INR pair’s recovery towards a month-old resistance-line.
  • A downside break of 68.24 can flash sub-68.00 figure on the chart.

Despite recovering from a year old horizontal support, USD/INR still lags past-key short-term resistance as it trades near 68.55 ahead of European open on Tuesday.

Sellers can dominate once the year-long horizontal support area around 68.25/24 breaks, the same opens the gate for the pair’s declines towards June 2018 low around 67.6850 with 67.965 being an intermediate halt.

On the upside clearance of 68.85 mark comprising 21-day exponential moving average (EMA), the quote can rise towards a month-old descending trend-line resistance, at 69.40.

In a case where prices rise past-69.40, bulls can aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of late-2018 downpour near 69.92 ahead of targeting 70.00 round-figure.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.5567
Today Daily Change 0.0292
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 68.5275
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 68.9385
Daily SMA50 69.4077
Daily SMA100 69.4787
Daily SMA200 70.4994
Levels
Previous Daily High 68.6175
Previous Daily Low 68.3975
Previous Weekly High 68.8975
Previous Weekly Low 68.2475
Previous Monthly High 70.1225
Previous Monthly Low 68.8755
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.4815
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.5335
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.4108
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.2942
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.1908
Daily Pivot Point R1 68.6308
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.7342
Daily Pivot Point R3 68.8508

 

 

