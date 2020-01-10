USD/INR Technical Analysis: 100-day EMA checks sellers near three-week low

- USD/INR extends losses to the third day in a row.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA act as additional supports.
- Buyers will look for entry beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/INR declines to 71.12, after printing the low of 71.05, ahead of the European open on Friday. The pair tests 100-day EMA amid bullish MACD, which in turn signal brighter chances of the pair’s recovery.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of September-December fall, at 71.48 will be the immediate choice of buyers during the recovery. However, the pair’s further gains will be restricted by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 71.75.
In a case where USD/INR manages to stay positive beyond 71.75, the Bulls can take the reins to cross 72.00 while targeting September 2019 high of 72.63.
Alternatively, pair’s daily closing below 100-day EMA level of 71.10 can push prices further down to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day EMA, near 70.86 and 70.72 respectively.
If the bears keep dominating past-70.72, December month bottom near 70.32 and 70.00 round-figure will return to the chart.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.1405
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0575
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|71.198
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2763
|Daily SMA50
|71.3506
|Daily SMA100
|71.3056
|Daily SMA200
|70.4665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.655
|Previous Daily Low
|71.122
|Previous Weekly High
|72.0638
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.1005
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.528
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.858
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Traders await crucial US NFP release
The EUR/USD market appears to have turned indecisive ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for December. The currency pair charted a Doji candle Thursday. An above-forecast US data could yield a bearish daily close.
GBP/USD consolidates losses amid pre-NFP lull
GBP/USD in on a road to recovery but remains below the 1.31 handle ahead of the London open on Friday. Traders will keep an eye on political news for immediate direction ahead of the US employment data.
Will 2020's First NFP Report Help the Dollar?
It has been a good week so far for the US dollar and on the eve of the first employment report of the year, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. The rally was fueled by the record breaking moves in ...
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.