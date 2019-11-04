USD/INR technical analysis: 100/200-day SMAs question bearish engulfing on daily chart

- USD/INR portrays a bearish technical pattern on the daily (D1) chart.
- 100-day SMA, 70.35 and 200-day SMA seem key supports.
- Two-month-old falling trend line limits near-term upside.
Despite flashing a bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart, the USD/INR pair has a long to please bears as it takes the rounds to 70.66 while heading to Monday’s European session.
Among them, a 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 70.46 becomes the first one to challenge sellers, a break of which will confront 70.37/36 support zone including multiple lows since early August and 200-day SMA level of 70.20.
Even so, bears will find it hard to rule as 70.00 round-figure stays talk as strong support holding the key to late-July high surrounding 70.35.
On the upside, pair’s run-up beyond a two-month-old falling resistance line, at 71.41 could recall buyers targeting 72.00 and late-September highs near 72.45.
However, odds supporting the pair’s intermediate pullbacks to 71.20 can’t be denied.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.652
|Today Daily Change
|0.1190
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|70.533
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.0121
|Daily SMA50
|71.2347
|Daily SMA100
|70.4536
|Daily SMA200
|70.1972
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.2825
|Previous Daily Low
|70.5329
|Previous Weekly High
|71.2825
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.5329
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.8192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.9962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.0332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.5335
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.0327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.5324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.7823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance
EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.
GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence
With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline
USD/JPY found bids below the support of the trendline connecting Aug. 26 and Oct. 3 lows on Friday. So far, however, Friday's defense of the trendline has failed to draw bids.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
Is USD/CNH about to Reverse and Head towards New Highs?
USD/CNH has just broken the upward sloping trendline from Apr 18th yesterday. The price has not moved lower and is putting forming its 2nd straight daily candlestick doji, a sign of indecision. This may indicate price could move higher.