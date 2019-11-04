USD/INR technical analysis: 100/200-day SMAs question bearish engulfing on daily chart

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR portrays a bearish technical pattern on the daily (D1) chart.
  • 100-day SMA, 70.35 and 200-day SMA seem key supports.
  • Two-month-old falling trend line limits near-term upside.

Despite flashing a bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart, the USD/INR pair has a long to please bears as it takes the rounds to 70.66 while heading to Monday’s European session.

Among them, a 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 70.46 becomes the first one to challenge sellers, a break of which will confront 70.37/36 support zone including multiple lows since early August and 200-day SMA level of 70.20.

Even so, bears will find it hard to rule as 70.00 round-figure stays talk as strong support holding the key to late-July high surrounding 70.35.

On the upside, pair’s run-up beyond a two-month-old falling resistance line, at 71.41 could recall buyers targeting 72.00 and late-September highs near 72.45.

However, odds supporting the pair’s intermediate pullbacks to 71.20 can’t be denied.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.652
Today Daily Change 0.1190
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 70.533
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.0121
Daily SMA50 71.2347
Daily SMA100 70.4536
Daily SMA200 70.1972
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.2825
Previous Daily Low 70.5329
Previous Weekly High 71.2825
Previous Weekly Low 70.5329
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.8192
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.9962
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.2831
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.0332
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.5335
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0327
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.5324
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7823

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance

EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline

USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline

USD/JPY found bids below the support of the trendline connecting Aug. 26 and Oct. 3 lows on Friday. So far, however, Friday's defense of the trendline has failed to draw bids.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines

Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines

Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.

Gold News

Is USD/CNH about to Reverse and Head towards New Highs?

Is USD/CNH about to Reverse and Head towards New Highs?

USD/CNH has just broken the upward sloping trendline from Apr 18th yesterday. The price has not moved lower and is putting forming its 2nd straight daily candlestick  doji, a sign of indecision. This may indicate price could move higher.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures