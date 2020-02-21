USD/INR stays below 72.00 as Indian markets are off amid broad risk aversion

- USD/INR pulls back from a six-week high.
- News of no immediate US-India trade deal fails to get much attention amid coronavirus fears.
- US PMIs will be the key while headlines concerning the epidemic can keep the driver’s seat.
USD/INR weakens to 71.84 ahead of the European session on Friday. The cross recently surged to the fresh six-week high on news that the US-India deal is unclear. However, off at the Indian burses due to Maha Shivratri as well as a pullback in the US dollar seems to favor the pair’s latest weakness.
Even so, coronavirus continues to dampen the broad trade sentiment as not only a rise in cases outside Chinese borders but warnings from Japan and Germany threaten the market players. The BOJ Governor and Japanese Finance Minister both sounded a bit worried due to the coronavirus after Japan’s downbeat economic performance off-late. On the other hand, Germany’s monthly Finance Ministry report also cited coronavirus as the risk to global trade.
Furthermore, the US issued travel warnings whereas South Korea and Singapore have also shown readiness to counter the contagion after fearsome numbers.
Additionally, China’s Commerce Ministry was not behind while staying ready to take measures needed to counter the impact of the coronavirus.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields lose nearly three basis points to revisit the early-month low surrounding 1.50%.
Investors will now focus on the coronavirus headlines ahead of the US activity numbers and Existing Home Sales. Concerning this, TD Securities said, “The preliminary Markit PMIs for Feb will lead the US data calendar on Friday, as market participants continue to look for any signs of concern related to the novel coronavirus. The surveys released so far have not only failed to flag any issues but have also surprised to the upside. Separately, we look for existing home sales to decline 2.3% m/m in Jan following the firm 3.6% rise registered in Dec. Lastly, a number of Fed officials will be participating in the Chicago Booth's Monetary Policy Forum that is scheduled to start at 10:15 am NY time. Key participants include Fed voters Clarida, Brainard and Mester, and the ECB's Philip Lane.”
Technical Analysis
January 05 top near 72.20 is likely an immediate upside barrier whereas a downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of December 2019 to January 2020 upside, at 71.42, can limit immediate declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.8325
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0445
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|71.877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.4014
|Daily SMA50
|71.273
|Daily SMA100
|71.2619
|Daily SMA200
|70.7082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.997
|Previous Daily Low
|71.5255
|Previous Weekly High
|71.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.125
|Previous Monthly High
|72.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.6027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.1312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.0742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.2713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.5457
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints fresh decade low below 0.6600
AUD/USD pair dropped to near 0.6590, the lowest level since 2009, soon before press time, taking the weekly loss to over 1.4%. The selling interest around the Aussie dollar, a China-sensitive currency, remains strong with the coronavirus scare dominating the market sentiment.
USD/JPY: Eyes on long-term resistance-turned-support trendline
USD/JPY steps back to 112.00, down 0.07%, during the pre-European session on Friday. Even so, the pair stays above the multi-month-old falling trend line on a weekly basis. 200-week SMA acts as key support.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.