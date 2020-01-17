USD/INR stays below 71.00 amid calls of RBI, Indian government measures

- USD/INR repeats the pattern of gain and loss while trading below 100-day SMA.
- RBI is up for another OMO, likely to shift its policy stance.
- The Indian government is rolling sleeves to confront depleting revenues, fears of a slowdown.
USD/INR is on the back foot while trading around 70.97 during the pre-European session on Friday. The pair fails to portray the overall US dollar strength, like other currency pairs, maybe due to the cautious optimism as well as China data.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is up for another Open Market Operation (OMO), the fourth one recently, wherein it will simultaneously buy and sell the government bonds on January 23. The same is mostly termed as “Operation Twist”, as said by Bloomberg. On a different note, analysts at ING said, “We consider 7% GDP growth a pre-requisite for the RBI to unwind some of its recent policy easings. That’s not on our forecasting horizon out to 2021. A shift in the policy stance to neutral from accommodative is a reasonable starting point for the central bank's next policy meeting in early February.”
Further, the Indian government is also active to announce various plans to boost its revenues while also pleasing the voters in its upcoming budget via multiple tax reliefs and changes to payment recovery structures, opening up for foreign investments, etc.
The market’s risk tone might also have been positive as China registered upbeat releases of December month Industrial Production and Retail Sales. However, gains were capped by no change in the headline GDP figures for the fourth quarter (Q4).
The USD registered broad gains the previous day after the US data marked upbeat results. Also supporting the greenback were expectations of the Trump administration to be in the ruling position after signing the recent trade deals with global giants.
Traders will now focus on the US data as well as trade headlines amid a lack of Indian catalysts.
Technical Analysis
Prices are capped within the 75-pip area comprising 100 and 200-day SMAs between 71.25 and 70.5 respectively.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.9705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|70.9824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2498
|Daily SMA50
|71.3522
|Daily SMA100
|71.262
|Daily SMA200
|70.5067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.1675
|Previous Daily Low
|70.6925
|Previous Weekly High
|72.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.8485
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.9861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.8739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.7274
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.4725
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.2024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.4225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.6774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to benefit from upbeat Chinese data amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 amid rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD on the backfoot below 1.3100 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak on Friday. Brexit challenges, USD recovery seem to disappoint the cable buyers. Traders await monthly UK Retail Sales data for fresh impulse.
Forex Today: Sluggish China GDP offsets trade deal optimism; UK Retail Sales eyed
The overnight upbeat risk tone steadied in Friday’s Asian trading after sluggish Chinese Q4 GDP growth numbers offset the US-China trade deal and strong US Retail Sales data-led optimism.
Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November
A gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over.
USD/JPY clings to minor gains around 110.20
USD/JPY's intraday charts are reporting bullish exhaustion. The ongoing pullback could be extended to 110.00 or lower as key indicators are reporting weakening of bullish momentum. The 4-hour chart RSI is diverging in favor of the bears.