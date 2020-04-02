USD/INR: Stays above 76.00 even as Indian markets are off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains on the bulls’ radars amid broad US dollar strength.
  • Coronavirus crisis takes a toll on the Indian economy, FPI registers record outflow.
  • Indian markets are off due to Ram Navmi, US Jobless Claims to get more attention.

Despite the broad US dollar strength, amid off in India, USD/INR slips back a bit to 76.12, down 0.60%, during the pre-Europe session on Thursday. The US dollar seems to retrace its strength amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that pushed global central bankers to even dump the US Treasury bonds.

Even if the US is also among the global COVID-19 hot-spot, the virus seems to do much damage to the Indian economy as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) marked the worst rout. Also portraying the pessimism could be a 30% drop in the Indian equity benchmarks during the quarter ended March, which in turn contributes to register the worst year since 2008.

On Wednesday, India marked the biggest single-day jump in the cases, with 437 to 1,649, whereas the US cases crossed 200,000 mark. Following this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the near-exponential escalation of the coronavirus pandemic, with the number of deaths doubling in a week.

Portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields drop further below 0.60% whereas stocks in Asia flash mixed messages amid the lack of major clues.

Also contributing to the market’s lack of liquidity could be the wait for weekly US Jobless Claims. The data that earlier used to grab a little attention is of the major importance recently due to its spikes in millions. As per the latest forecasts from Goldman Sachs, another 5.5 million to be counted when the next report comes out Thursday.

Technical analysis

Unless providing a daily closing below the early-March highs surrounding 74.60, sellers are less likely to turn towards the pair.

Addiitonal important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.1275
Today Daily Change -0.4575
Today Daily Change % -0.60%
Today daily open 76.585
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.8715
Daily SMA50 72.9502
Daily SMA100 72.1257
Daily SMA200 71.364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.3876
Previous Daily Low 75.3175
Previous Weekly High 77.86
Previous Weekly Low 73.8525
Previous Monthly High 77.86
Previous Monthly Low 71.9975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.5968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.1083
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.4725
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.3599
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.4024
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.5426
Daily Pivot Point R2 78.5001
Daily Pivot Point R3 79.6127

 

 

