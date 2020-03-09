USD/INR slips from 17-month high to sub-74.00 amid coronavirus carnage

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR registers seven-day winning streak.
  • Global policymakers outstretch efforts to tame the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Cases spread speedily in South Korea, the US and Europe.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates keep fueling the risk-aversion, USD/INR surges to 17-month high beyond 74.00, currently down 0.20% near 73.98, during the initial Indian session on Monday.

Although cases in South Korea and China have been declining off-late, the surge in the numbers from the US and Europe keeps fueling the fears that the global markets are up for a toss due to the deadly virus.

While portraying the risk-off the US treasury yields for 10 and 30 years’ tenure drop to the fresh record lows whereas are keeping the red with near 3.0% losses in China and 4% down in India.

US President Donald Trump is considering putting together extra measures to added coronavirus economic impact while Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso gave no comments on the possibility of currency intervention.

Markets in India also bear the burden of the recent YES bank fiasco while coronavirus outbreak in the country continues to acquire the headlines.

Given the festive mood in India, coupled with a lack of major catalysts at home, investors will keep eyes on COVID-19 news for fresh impulse.

Technical Analysis

October 2018 high near 75.05 is on the bulls’ radars unless USD/INR prices slip below December 2018 top close to 72.89.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.01
Today Daily Change -0.0800
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 74.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.0895
Daily SMA50 71.5977
Daily SMA100 71.4205
Daily SMA200 70.8668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.49
Previous Daily Low 73.5064
Previous Weekly High 74.49
Previous Weekly Low 71.9975
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.1143
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8821
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5676
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.0452
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.584
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.5512
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.0124
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.5348

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

