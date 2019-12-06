USD/INR sellers stop cheering RBI’s inaction with eyes on US jobs report

- USD/INR bounces off early-November lows.
- RBI’s surprise pause in rate cut dragged the quote down the previous day.
- Markets await the key US data amid optimistic forecasts.
USD/INR takes the bids to 71.35 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday. The pair earlier dropped to the lowest since November 11 on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) beat market forecasts by not announcing any rate cuts.
Be it Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners or analysts at CLSA, not to forget Morgan Stanley, everybody was taken aback when the Indian central bank defied market consensus of another rate cut during the previous day. The bank cut down the 2019/20 growth projection from 6.1% to 5.0% while expecting an uptick in inflation readings.
Though, the move got largely criticized afterward on doubts over the policymakers’ expectations that the inflation will recover.
However, wait and watch mode ahead of the United States (US) November month employment data and a lack of major signals keep traders guessing.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields take rounds to 1.8% while S&P 500 Futures and most Asian indices keep moving around the no-change rate. India’s benchmark BSE SENSEX follows the suit with +0.21% gains to 40,875.
Today’s jobs report from the US become more important due to the upbeat forecast that contrasts the early signals like ADP data. Markets expect 180K of the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) versus 128K prior while no change is anticipated from 3.6% Unemployment Rate and 3.0% Average Hourly Earnings.
Technical Analysis
61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November month upside, near 71.20, keeps limiting the pair’s near-term declines while buyers may target 72.00 as an immediate landmark.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.3305
|Today Daily Change
|0.0915
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|71.239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6732
|Daily SMA50
|71.2573
|Daily SMA100
|71.0785
|Daily SMA200
|70.2439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.6575
|Previous Daily Low
|71.1775
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.0585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.5385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.0185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
