“We are maintaining our year-end USD/INR forecast at 84.00. For the week ahead. 83.00 is likely to be the first level of topside resistance for USD/INR, followed by 83.50.”

“We maintain our view that the sharp decline in foreign reserves by around USD101 bn so far this year limits the scope for aggressive RBI intervention in the near term, with future rounds of intervention to be done sporadically. This puts more upside risks to USD/INR particularly during bouts of USD strength.”

“USD/INR volatility picked up last week after it rose to a record high of 83.29 versus its Mumbai close at 82.35 on 14 October. The INR’s depreciation to new record lows against the USD last week was mainly driven by stronger USD demand by oil importers. According to newswires, the RBI may have sold off USD1 bn last Thursday to bring USD/INR back below 83.00.”

Last week, the USD/INR hit a new record high at 83.28, before pulling back under 82.50. Analysts at MUFG Bank continue to see weakness ahead for the Indian rupee and see USD/INR at 84.00 by year-end.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.