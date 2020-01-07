Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/INR pair will trade at 72.50 in the first quarter and at 72.75 during the second quarter. They see India’s growth concerns unlikely to dissipate.
Key Quotes:
“The Indian rupee was one of the only three major Asia ex-Japan currencies (others being the Korean won and Chinese yuan) to depreciate against the dollar in 2019. The rupee’s decline was largely driven by domestic factors, namely deteriorating economic growth and financial sector woes. Latest available data show real GDP growth averaged 5.1% between Q1-3 2019, which is the weakest growth rate since Q1-3 2009 due to a sharp slowdown in private consumption.
“These problems are not going away in 2020, which would not only weigh on growth but also reduce the attractiveness of Indian assets versus other high yielding assets in the region such as Indonesia. Further weighing on the rupee is the widening of the fiscal deficit due to measures implemented to contain financial sector risks and boost the economy. In FY19/20, the fiscal deficit is expected to rise to at least 3.8% of GDP, versus 3.4% in FY18/19.”
“However, we do not expect rupee losses to be excessive as it is likely to be dampened by a weaker dollar and the current account deficit remaining relatively narrow. This is based on our assumption of benign oil prices and private consumption remaining weak, which is likely to crimp demand for gold and other consumer goods, thereby keeping the trade deficit relatively contained.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles below 1.1150 as dollar resumed advance
A better market mood helped the greenback recover ground, underpinned by upbeat local data. EUR/USD bounced after nearing the 1.1100 figure, but the upside remains limited.
Aussie the weakest ahead of Asia
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6858, barely bouncing from the level ahead of the close. Speculative interest ignored Aussie-positive factors, pair down for a fourth consecutive day.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
Gold consolidated into the Wall Street close, elevated in risk-off conditions
Gold prices have been consolidating in the latter part of the US session and ending on Wall Street around 0.3% higher having travelled between a low of $1,555.30 and a high of $1,573.14 to end around $1,569.89.
USD/JPY: Recovery falling short of reflecting buying interest
A better market mood helped the USD recover in detriment of safe-haven JPY. Speculative interest could resume yen buying on re-escalating Middle-East tensions. USD/JPY advanced for a second consecutive day, remains below critical 108.90.